Martin Day's Love For The Game

“Before paychecks came along and all that stuff came along, fighting as an amateur, fighting in Taekwondo tournaments and stuff, why do we do this?” he asks. “I did it because it's fun. It's what I was born to do, it's what I enjoy, I love being in there and competing and I think when we get up to this level sometimes we forget that and lose sight of that a little bit. And that's what I miss the most, just getting in there and competing. And that's what I get to do come July 11th.”

The winding road to Yas Island has been a frustrating one, from injuries that kept him out all of last year to the COVID-19 pandemic that scrapped the March 28 card that saw him scheduled to face Randy Costa, the 31-year-old has displayed the patience of Job in waiting for his return to active duty.

“I just keep myself in the moment,” he said. “People get caught up living in the past or the future, and that's where anxiety comes from, thinking about things that already happened or things that are in the future and out of your control. The only moment we really have control over is right now. So I just stay in that moment and whatever happens, happens. I roll with the punches and take life as it comes. Stuff happened, a couple unfortunate things, but in the grand scheme of things, you never know what can happen. One thing affects so many things down the road. As the champ (Max Holloway) would say, it is what it is.”

Day will be on the same card as his teammate Holloway this weekend, so that removes some of the stress of being far from home, and as far as that part of it goes, Day, Holloway and all of the Hawaiian UFC contingent are more than used to long trips from the island for work.