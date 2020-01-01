Martin Day Learned A Lesson From His Debut

“No, I won that fight,” Day says without hesitation. “I won that fight a hundred percent. Anyway, the past is the past and I don't dwell on it, but I did win, so in my book, that's a win.”

He laughs, annoyed that there is a mark in his loss column, but confident that he won’t be seeing one of those anytime soon if he has his way on fight night.

“I gotta finish fights,” Day said. “Even in a fight like that where I feel like I won and it goes to a decision, I feel like I didn't do my job. My job is to go in there and finish people and that's what I intend to do.”

That’s always easier said than done at the UFC level, and while Day admits that the competition is much tougher here, he also believes no one can dodge his incoming fire for too long.

“Everyone in the UFC is good,” he said. “These are all the top guys in the world. But in mixed martial arts, there are so many different things that can happen, so many different weapons that can be used against you or that you can use, so the chances of being able to just go on the full defensive and survive are a lot lower, especially when you're in there with a striker like me. I'm going in there and looking for the finish and I have a plethora of weapons at my disposal. I'm ready to use all of those.”