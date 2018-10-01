Martin To Begin His Push In Wichita

“It’s been huge,” Martin said about his move to Florida. “Mike Brown has been the lead trainer down here for me so I’ve been working with him every day. [Steve] Mocco helps out and then I work with Thiago Alves with some striking. It’s the best partners in the world.

“I’ve been working a lot with Dustin Poirier and Micah Miller has been helping me with some grappling for this fight and then I’ve been working with Albert Tumenov. I’m training with the best guys in the world, the best coaches in the world, I’m really ready to make a push here.”

If changing his training to American Top Team was the first piece of the puzzle in place, the second was going to involve Martin testing the waters in a new weight class.

HOW TO WATCH UFC WICHITA ON ESPN+

For the entirety of his UFC career, the 29-year old veteran had been cutting down to 155 pounds to fight in the lightweight division because that’s where he felt like he could compete the best.

What he failed to realize was that going through that rigorous weight cut was doing far more harm than good because just making the lightweight limit was almost harder than anything he was doing to prepare for his upcoming fights.

That’s when he decided to stop torturing himself and opted to see how life treated him at welterweight instead.

“The move up has been huge,” Martin explained. “It’s one less aspect you have to worry about. That was a full-time job. The one split decision I lost, I took on five weeks’ notice. I was 195 [pounds] five weeks out and that was the worst weight cut I ever had. After that, I said that’s it. I can’t be doing this to my body because then I can’t fight right away because I balloon up. At 170, I can fight two or three weeks after if I needed to.

“There’s so many stresses in this sport — your personal life, your training, getting prepared for a fight, there’s so much financial gain attached to winning — it’s just one less thing that you can just take off. I think it’s been a tremendous relief in my life. It’s one of those things where you’re not fighting two battles at once.”

