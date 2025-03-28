MarQuel Mederos | Ready To Perform

Now that would be a problem for lightweight prospect MarQuel Mederos, whose intentions for his Saturday night bout with the lightweight veteran aren’t just to win, but to halt the Illinois native.

“I'm putting so much emphasis on going out there and putting on a performance, because in this game it doesn't do you any justice to eke out decision victories, even if it is a dominant decision. Nobody cares. They want finishes. So Austin's never been finished (by KO or TKO), and I want to be the only guy to finish him. That's something that I'm emphasizing and making note of, andI’ll tell the crowd after because I do hear those little comments, especially after my last performance, like, ‘Is he even supposed to be in the UFC?’ So I feel like the best way to prove that is some action. Talking is cool, and especially nowadays, a lot of these dudes love to talk, but a couple good old-fashioned ass whuppings definitely put the word out there.”

The word was out on the Texan in late 2023, when he earned a UFC contract with a first-round knockout of Issa Isakov on season seven of Dana White’s Contender Series. Raw, but talented, Mederos was expected to make noise in the UFC, and when he made that walk for the first time in February of last year, a close and hard-fought win over Landon Quinones, he got what he needed: a victory and three tough rounds in the big show. But like he said, when six of your previous eight pro wins are by knockout, anything less than that is deemed a disappointment when it really shouldn’t be. But Mederos took his notes, heard the chatter (and didn’t pay it much mind), and he’s intent on making sure he takes matters into his own hands the second time around, which comes after fights with Nazim Sadykhov and Evan Elder fell by the wayside.