MARQUEL MEDEROS IS GETTING COMFORTABLE

"I think people kind of bask in their victories and they want to take a little time, because that feeling of being a winner is good, so it’s definitely scary for people to just hop right back in after getting a win. But I look at it as I want to have that momentum, and the more often you fight, the faster you get pushed to the top, so it’s definitely a good feeling to have a quick turnaround now.”

The 28-year-old lightweight, who carries a 10-1 record and eight-fight winning streak into this weekend’s event at the UFC APEX, wasn’t necessarily pleased with how he performed against Hubbard in Mexico City, where he came out on the happy side of a debated split decision verdict, though there were positive lessons to be taken away from the grimy, hard-fought battle.

“That fight camp, I broke my cheekbone and my nose five weeks before that fight, so I’m fighting that fight having done mitts and cardio, that’s it; no sparring whatsoever,” Mederos said, not as an excuse for his performance, but to provide some context to what he was able and unable to do last time out.

“If you tell a lot of guys ‘you can’t spar, you can’t wrestle, you can’t grapple for the next five weeks; you’ll have to just go fight,’ a lot of dudes will look at you,” continued Mederos, twisting his face into a depiction of nervousness and anxiety. “It’s a confident booster that we did the bare minimum and still went out there and got the victory.

“Did I like the way we won? No, but we got the victory doing the most we could, but the least that I’ve ever done.”