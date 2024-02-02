MarQuel Mederos Feels Like Fighting Is Second Nature

“I was raised by my step pops, and he was an older guy,” he explains. “My mom, she had me when she was 16. My dad was 19, but we moved to Texas when I was younger. A bunch of stuff happened, but he was an older man, and it wasn't like a lot of affection and stuff. It was just, ‘Hey, get the job done,’ and that's how it was going to be. He had a very old school mentality and I think it's just something I became accustomed to over the years. I grew into it, and through life experiences, too. I felt like I had to grow up a little bit earlier than normal. So, it comes from those things - life experiences and the people around me.”

That says a lot when it comes to the fact that just six years after his first amateur fight, Mederos is in the UFC, about to throw hands with the best lightweights in the sport. And if you’ve seen him in action, you’ll have to admit that he looks ready for the step up, despite competing in just nine pro fights. As for his rapid rise, he says don’t try this at home.

“It gives them a false hope,” he laughs when asked about his fellow prospects making it to the UFC with less than three years of pro experience. “I've had people come up to me and they're like, ‘Man, I can get to the UFC,’ and I'm like, ‘No, you can't.’ I'm a special kind of guy. And I feel like that being said, there's not many people who can do what I do, and it gives people a false sense of hope. But, I don't know. It's funny. I invite people to the gym and then you get a dose of reality real quick. It's humbling for a lot of people,”

Then what is it that got him here? Talent? Yes. Attitude? Yes. Determination? Yes. You can also add in work ethic and adherence to the responsibilities that come with being a parent. It’s a lot, but there’s more.