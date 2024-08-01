Marlon Vera Is Still Looking To Reach His Destiny

A mountain sounds pretty imposing when you’ve been doing this at the highest level of the sport for nearly a decade, have 23 UFC fights under your belt and have been facing killers night in and night out, with this Saturday night against the former flyweight champion being no exception. But, at 31, and with a No. 4 ranking at 135 pounds, maybe it’s a hill that needs to be climbed, and not a mountain.

“It's pretty much that,” he admits. “It's that close, but I like to see it a little worse so I can take it more seriously.”

Vera has always taken this fight game seriously, and that’s why he’s where he stands today. Yet in the rematch with O’Malley, he just couldn’t get out of second gear, and though he rattled the champion with a body shot in the fifth round, it was too little too late.

It hurt, but the Ecuador native had to let it go.

“You have to let it go in order to grow,” said Vera. “It doesn't mean you forget, doesn't mean it's not there, but you have to move forward from it and just look for answers and keep it going. Why be negative or salty or just poison yourself with bad things? You might as well be happy, because it's a short ride we got here.”