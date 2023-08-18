Marlon Vera Ready For "Something Beautiful"

“I'm glad that you say that you didn't get to see the usual me because in all my pro career, I never came with an excuse. I never came with, ‘Oh, this happened, or my diet or my family or my coaches.’ Never, never. Even if I actually came to a fight with an injury, win or lose, I never talked about it. It's just better not to talk about it because everything looks at it like an excuse. But particularly that day, I was flat. The engine was just not going. And on that night, I really had to have a strong mentality of ‘Let's man up, let's say f**k the way I feel and let's try. And I tried. I feel like whenever we watch the fight, the hardest punches were landed by me. I caught his head with an elbow, and yes, he took me down in the first two rounds, but then, it was just a s**tty fight all over. If I'm fighting a guy that is feeling the way I was feeling, I put that guy out in another dimension. He's kind of running around and just barely doing enough to get the round, but good for him. He won the fight. I lost the fight. I'd rather win a thousand times like that than just lose a fight. So I was sad because I put so much into this and I didn't fight the way I was feeling weeks before the fight. And that hurts. It hurts to lose. But I guess you can use that anger and that pain and the darkness to just come back with something beautiful.”

It's times like that when you remember that this isn’t just about two people punching each other in the face. It’s called mixed martial arts for a reason, and the arts are a big part of Vera’s life, in and out of competition. As of late, he’s drawn inspiration from MMA fan Action Bronson and country star Zach Bryan, both of whom he’s gotten to know in the course of his travels.