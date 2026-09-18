Marlon Vera | A New Chapter For 'Chito'

“We’ve been pushing each other for a while now, and I'm just excited,” he said. “Somehow we bonded, right? I always said I never make friends with ‘35ers, and we became really close at one point, and we said, you know what, we shook hands, and we're not fighting, and we’ve literally moved, all together, into my gym… Sometimes me and his dad, we laugh. I forget sometimes how young he is. I can see what we both bring to the table. His youth, how good he is, he’s talented, and then with my experience, we just mix well, and we’ve trained really hard – lots of sparring, lots of training – and we’re feeling good. He helps me, I help him, and they’re coming [to support] me, so I’ll be there for them, too.”

WATCH CRYPTO.COM UFC 331: Embedded | Countdown

Vera faces Charles Jourdain on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in a bout that forces the Ecuadorian to defend his spot against a dangerous, in-form fighter who is looking to break into contention after winning his last three fights in the Octagon. Vera says the matchup makes sense, and he’s excited to step into the Octagon to throw down with the Canadian.