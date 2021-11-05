Marlon Vera Must Stay Sharp Against Frankie Edgar

That wasn’t the case in June when he engaged in a rematch with England’s Davey Grant. It was nothing personal against Grant; Vera was angry at himself.

“Going into that fight, I was mad,” he said. “I was pissed off at myself, no fingers pointing to anybody but me. I took it like a man, I didn't have any excuses, I didn't even talk about it.”

“It” was a December 2020 bout against Brazilian icon Jose Aldo. Fresh from a stoppage of Sean O’Malley four months earlier, Vera could have thrown his hat into the title race by beating Aldo, and he was on his way to doing it heading into the third and final round.

“I was too excited in that third round,” he admits. “I was full of energy, and I wasn't even breathing heavy. I was like, ‘I'm gonna kill this guy.’ Aldo was done. After the second round, he was broken, and I got too cocky and too excited and that cost me a lot of money and it was a huge fall for me stepping up the ladder. That was the biggest lesson I ever learned in my life because now I know, even if you are in control, stay sharp. I lost my focus and I let him advance in position. I knew he wouldn't finish me, and then when I realized, 'Hey, you're gonna lose by points,' I was like, f**k, it's too late.”