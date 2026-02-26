Marlon Vera Is Ready For His Full-Circle Moment

Vera explained that the increased distractions that come your way as you reach the top level of the sport started to grind him down. But now he feels like he has a good handle on things and is ready to bounce back this weekend.

“When you do things for so long, it's like, sometimes, it doesn't become ‘just fighting’ at one point of your career,” he explained. “You have a lot of things that get in the way. You have a lot of distractions. Even if you're not the guy that drinks or parties, there's still business involved, and you start making money.

Preview Every Bout For Saturday's UFC Mexico

“Dealing with all that stuff, and life itself, and still fighting high-level opponents – it's a mix that sometimes you know the parts you have to navigate through on your own.

"Luckily for me, I have a good circle. I have a good family and friends around me. So I feel like you always come through the other side, and even if I'm coming off a few losses, it's always sweeter when you're able to get back on the horse, get back up and get back in the win column.”