Marlon Moraes Is Here To Stay

Moraes started strong, chopping at Cejudo’s legs and building toward what seemed like a UFC belt, but eventually, Cejudo rallied and got a stoppage win in the third round to become a two-division champion. Moraes, however, was left to figure out where he went wrong and eventually moved past his first loss in two years.

“Doesn’t matter what happened yesterday,” Moraes said. “I’m here, and I’m here to stay.”

To cement his spot near the top of the bantamweight ranks, Moraes welcomes fellow Brazilian and undisputed legend Jose Aldo to 135 pounds this weekend in Las Vegas. After more or less dominating the featherweight division throughout the last decade, Aldo is finally moving down to bantamweight and seeking to immediately stake his claim to the division’s belt.