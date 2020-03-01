Marlon Chito Vera Is Just Built Different

A star at home in Ecuador, Vera came to the United States shortly after his stint on The Ultimate Fighter Latin America and has been living the American Dream ever since. He brought his family here, he and his wife added more members to the Vera clan, they bought a home and he got the surgery for his daughter that allowed her to finally smile.

Add in nine UFC wins, and that’s success any way you cut it. But Vera isn’t done yet.

“I keep setting goals for myself and I just don't stop,” he said. “To me, it's continuing to put something in front of you. I wake up every day with my heart beating and I need to get it done. You have to be worried about everything, you have to be willing to keep going, you need to keep going forward, you need to keep pushing yourself.

More UFC 252: Significant Stats | Preview the whole card Fight By Fight

“In the beginning,” Vera continues, “it was to bring my family here. Then it was to keep them here. Then it was my daughter's surgery, and I got it done. A lot of people thought after the surgery I was going to settle down because that was the biggest thing in my life. No matter what I do in my life, that will always be the biggest thing ever because that was for my daughter, that was for my wife, that was for my other kids. Just to see that smile on her face, there's no price for that. If that kid smiles, I can die tomorrow, my life is set. But I wouldn't die because I need to keep working for them. Then it was the house. Now it's to pay the house off, and after that, when the house is paid off, it's my kids' future, their college, what they want to do, what they want to be. I will put all the time on them. I have plans. There's more after here, that's why I'm so hungry. And I'm blessed to be hungry. That's why cutting weight, I don't break. I enjoy starving because I'm gonna enjoy when I get it. Some people are too spoiled.”

That work ethic, that ambition, that hunger at a time where most would be satisfied comes from one source for the 27-year-old: his father, Marlon Sr. The patriarch of the Vera family didn’t give long-winded speeches without action behind them. He didn’t give speeches to his son at all. He just did what he needed to do to provide for his family and set an example while young Marlon watched.