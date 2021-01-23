Marlon Vera Is Fighting For A Better Life

“To be honest, I don't really buy the bulls**t of ‘Oh, this fight's bigger than this fight,’” he said. “I'm not a guy chasing the fame or the attention. I know how to handle it, I know how to work it, but I'm good with or without it. At the end of the day, I always say this and I'm always gonna say it; it only matters when you win. A quick example: look at all the hype O'Malley had before the fight and look right now. He's a dead person. So, for me, it's not about that because when people start paying attention to the attention, to the fame, to all the bulls**t, you forget about what got you there. And what keeps me here and makes me grounded is the hard work. It's easy to forget those things. The thing that I enjoy the most is fighting, going in there and seeing who has the better day.”

Watch UFC Vegas 17 On ESPN+

In a lot of ways, that sounds like Jose Aldo’s M.O. for all these years. For the longtime featherweight champ, it was always about the fight and not the hype. No one looked more uncomfortable in such a scenario as Aldo during his media tour with Conor McGregor, and some folks just aren’t built that way. Yet while Vera can take it or leave it when it comes to fame, he does appreciate having the opportunity to tell his story, because it is an inspiring one that could influence people not just back home in Chone, but everywhere.

“It's a great part of this because you can actually let people know how the real world works,” Vera said. “It's not about what you want, it's not about what you're aiming for; it's all about the work you put in to get it. It's the little things you do on a daily basis to achieve your goals. And if you're not really working towards them and you're paying attention to the things that are not as important as the goal, you'll have a pretty big failure ahead. So I just hope that when people want something, they focus on the right things and never forget what really gets you there, and that's hard work.”