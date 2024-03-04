Marlon "Chito" Vera Career Highlights

Interviews
Learn More About Marlon Vera’s Journey Inside The Octagon
This weekend, Marlon Vera will take his shot at the bantamweight title as he faces Sean O’Malley at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2.
Learn more about the career highlights of “Chito,” his UFC record and the standout fights that led him to this point.
- Vera made his UFC debut against fellow castmate Marco Beltrán on November 15, 2014, at UFC 180. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.
- Vera was a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, competing for Team Werdum.
- He has eight first round finishes.
- “Chito” has won 11 of his last 14 outings, and five of his last six.
- Most finishes in UFC Bantamweight division history (10).
- Tied with T.J. Dillashaw for second most wins in UFC Bantamweight division history (13).
Marlon Vera Fight Highlights
Seizing his moment in the co-main event, the Ecuadorian fighter took advantage when Sean O’Malley got injured. Vera saw his chance and went all out with a ground-and-pound attack, leading to a surprising victory as “Chito” handed O’Malley his first pro loss with a first-round TKO.
At first, O’Malley was all about leg kicks, throwing in some body kicks, too. But with less than two minutes left in the opening round, O’Malley seemed to injure his right leg courtesy of his opponent’s own attacks, giving Vera the opening to go on the offensive. As the round was wrapping up, O’Malley hit the mat, and Vera wasted no time jumping in. After landing some hard elbows, Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the fight at 4:40 of round one.
Vera wasted no time getting to work and wrapping up his business this night. After their initial encounter was canceled at UFC 235 due to Vera's illness, both Saenz and Vera returned to settle their unfinished business, both coming in on a two-fight win streak.
Starting off the action with a strong leg kick, Vera followed up with a left jab that staggered Saenz, causing him to fall to the mat. Seizing the moment, Vera immediately rushed in with a barrage of punches, leading the referee to stop the fight. This decisive victory added another significant win to Vera's record.
Marlon Vera’s UFC Record
UFC 292 (8/19/23) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz
UFC on ESPN (3/25/23) Vera lost a five round split decision to Cory Sandhagen
UFC on ESPN (8/13/22) Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz at 2:17 of the fourth round
UFC on ESPN (4/30/22) Vera won a five round unanimous decision over Rob Font
UFC 268 (11/6/21) Vera knocked out Frankie Edgar at 3:50 of the third round
UFC on ESPN (6/19/21) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night (12/19/20) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Jose Aldo
UFC 252 (8/15/20) Vera stopped Sean O’Malley via strikes at 4:40 of the first round
UFC on ESPN (5/16/20) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Song Yadong
UFC Fight Night (10/12/19) Vera stopped Andre Ewell via strikes at 3:17 of the third round
UFC 239 (7/6/19) Vera submitted Nohelin Hernandez via rear naked choke at 3:25 of the second round
UFC Fight Night (3/23/19) Vera stopped Frankie Saenz via strikes at 1:25 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (11/17/18) Vera submitted Guido Cannetti via rear naked choke at 1:31 of the second round
UFC 227 (8/4/18) Vera stopped Wuliji Buren via strikes at 4:53 of the second round
UFC Fight Night (2/3/18) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Douglas Silva de Andrade
UFC Fight Night (10/28/17) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to John Lineker
UFC on FOX (7/22/17) Vera submitted Brian Kelleher via armbar at 2:18 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) Vera stopped Brad Pickett via strikes at 3:50 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (11/27/16) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Ning Guangyou
UFC Fight Night (2/27/16) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night (8/8/15) Vera submitted Roman Salazar via triangle armbar at 2:15 of the second round
UFC 180 (11/15/14) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Marco Beltran
Rapid Q&A
Marlon Vera | Top Finishes
When and why did you start training for fighting? When I was 16 years old. I fight because I’ve loved fighting since I was a kid and I started with one goal: the UFC
What ranks and titles have you held? I'm a black belt in jiu-jitsu, 145-pound belt for FMP in Mexico
Do you have any heroes? My Dad and Georges St-Pierre
What does it mean for you to fight in the UFC? For me, the UFC is everything in my life. I chose only one option in life and it is the UFC, so when I started to fight and people asked what would happen if the UFC doesn't call me, I just say I'll be in the UFC one say. I love this.
Did you go to college and if so what degree did you earn? No college for me, only the UFC. Fight college (Laughs).
What was your job before you started fighting? Only fighting and helping my Dad in whatever he needs.
Favorite grappling technique: Triangle choke
Favorite Striking technique: Superman punch
When Is Marlon Vera's Next Fight?
"Chito" is set to step into the Octagon once more against the current bantamweight champion, "Suga" Sean O’Malley, in the main event of UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2. The event takes place in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
