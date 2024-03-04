Marlon "Chito" Vera Career Highlights

Vera wasted no time getting to work and wrapping up his business this night. After their initial encounter was canceled at UFC 235 due to Vera's illness, both Saenz and Vera returned to settle their unfinished business, both coming in on a two-fight win streak.

Starting off the action with a strong leg kick, Vera followed up with a left jab that staggered Saenz, causing him to fall to the mat. Seizing the moment, Vera immediately rushed in with a barrage of punches, leading the referee to stop the fight. This decisive victory added another significant win to Vera's record.

Marlon Vera’s UFC Record

UFC 292 (8/19/23) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz

UFC on ESPN (3/25/23) Vera lost a five round split decision to Cory Sandhagen

UFC on ESPN (8/13/22) Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz at 2:17 of the fourth round

UFC on ESPN (4/30/22) Vera won a five round unanimous decision over Rob Font

UFC 268 (11/6/21) Vera knocked out Frankie Edgar at 3:50 of the third round

UFC on ESPN (6/19/21) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night (12/19/20) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Jose Aldo

UFC 252 (8/15/20) Vera stopped Sean O’Malley via strikes at 4:40 of the first round

UFC on ESPN (5/16/20) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Song Yadong

UFC Fight Night (10/12/19) Vera stopped Andre Ewell via strikes at 3:17 of the third round

UFC 239 (7/6/19) Vera submitted Nohelin Hernandez via rear naked choke at 3:25 of the second round

UFC Fight Night (3/23/19) Vera stopped Frankie Saenz via strikes at 1:25 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (11/17/18) Vera submitted Guido Cannetti via rear naked choke at 1:31 of the second round

UFC 227 (8/4/18) Vera stopped Wuliji Buren via strikes at 4:53 of the second round

UFC Fight Night (2/3/18) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Douglas Silva de Andrade

UFC Fight Night (10/28/17) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to John Lineker

UFC on FOX (7/22/17) Vera submitted Brian Kelleher via armbar at 2:18 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) Vera stopped Brad Pickett via strikes at 3:50 of the third round

UFC Fight Night (11/27/16) Vera won a three round unanimous decision over Ning Guangyou

UFC Fight Night (2/27/16) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night (8/8/15) Vera submitted Roman Salazar via triangle armbar at 2:15 of the second round

UFC 180 (11/15/14) Vera lost a three round unanimous decision to Marco Beltran

Rapid Q&A