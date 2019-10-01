Markos Confident She Can Beat The Best

Especially if she starts letting her hands go.

“I have what it takes to beat anyone in this division,” Markos said. “I just have to be willing to go out there and let my hands go and do what I need to do.”

Markos was willing to take those risks and execute her game plan in her submission win over Angela Hill earlier this year. Hill is known for her striking and Markos stood tall, brought her standup game and used it to set up her first career UFC finish.