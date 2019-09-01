Mark Madsen's Perfect Opportunity

“This is the UFC. This is the world’s best MMA league. No easy opponents here, it’s the best fighters in the world,” Madsen said. “I’m facing Danilo Belluardo, probably the best MMA fighter that I’ve faced up until now, so I will definitely have to put on my best performance. He’s got great wrestling, he’s got great grappling, he can punch, he can kick, and he’s aggressive. It’s a great fight and this is what MMA is about, going out there to compete. It’s a 50/50 fight and I like it. Let’s go.”

MORE UFC COPENHAGEN: Hernandez's Plans | Fight by Fight Preview | Must See Moments: Jared Cannonier | Inside the Octagon: Copenhagen

In preparation for this fight, Madsen worked out with some of the best lightweights in the world, including UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and veteran contender Justin Gaethje. He has also spent time at the UFC Performance Institute preparing for Copenhagen, and now he is achieving another dream of his thanks to incredible self-belief and plenty of blood, sweat and tears.

“People told me I was too old. Couldn’t box, couldn’t grapple,” Madsen said. “Nobody expected me to be sitting here after just 18 months of hard work and dedication.”

You’re not going to want to miss Madsen’s UFC debut at UFC Copenhagen this Saturday on ESPN+. The card begins at 11am/8am ETPT, with the main card starting at 2pm/11am ETPT.

