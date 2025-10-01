UFC 320 brings yet another exciting update to EA SPORTS UFC 5, shining a spotlight on a legend of the past and celebrating the dominance and influence that helped shape MMA history.
For longtime fans, this update delivers something truly historic – the addition of Mark “The Smashing Machine” Kerr. One of the most dominant heavyweights of the late 1990s, Kerr’s raw strength, brutal wrestling, and ground control left an undeniable mark on MMA history. A two-time UFC tournament victor, his dominance helped define UFC’s early years and set a standard for future generations of heavyweight MMA.
Now, players can control Kerr at his prime and experience the unmatched intensity of his presence inside the Octagon. This addition brings a dose of nostalgia for veteran fans while giving new players a chance to step into the shoes of a true pioneer. Alongside the addition of Kerr comes matching vanity items for you to unlock and own in UFC 5 – including t-shirts and Kerr’s signature shorts.
With this update, UFC 5 continues to expand its roster with a blend of past icons and future champions. Join the action and experience UFC history with Mark Kerr, now available in EA SPORTS UFC 5!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!