Mark Kerr Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ Garners High Praise Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Many of the headlines on The Smashing Machine center around Johnson’s performance, with some saying Johnson is almost certainly going to earn an Oscar nomination in a few months’ time.

The movie is one of the rare films set in the early days of mixed martial arts and is certain to excite fans of the old UFC and Pride days. For others, the movie will provide a spotlight on an era that feels like a lifetime ago when compared to the machine that is the UFC today.

The Smashing Machine opens wide on October 3 in the United States.