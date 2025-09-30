Mark Kerr Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ Garners High Praise Ahead Of Theatrical Release

This week, a combat sports story for the ages hits the big screen as The Smashing Machine premieres in the United States. Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson stars as 2025 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Mark Kerr, who won the heavyweight tournaments at UFC 14 and UFC 15 in 1997. The movie, produced by the red-hot studio A24, chronicles Kerr’s journey through the early mixed martial arts scene and his struggles navigating that world.
Benny Safdie, best known for his collaborations with his brother Josh on films like Uncut Gems and Good Time, makes his solo directorial debut with the film, which has garnered plenty of praise after premiering at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival in September. After its premiere in Venice, Safdie was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Director.
Johnson, who first made his name as one of the most iconic WWE Superstars in the 90s and 2000s, captured many of the early headlines for his committed performance as Kerr, with some calling it the best of his career. Johnson crossed over to the silver screen in the early 2000s with movies like The Mummy Returns and The Game Plan before becoming one of the top-earning stars at the box office in the 2010s with films like Pain & Gain and Moana, as well as a part of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise.
Also appearing in the movie is Oscar-nominated star Emily Blunt, who portrays Kerr’s partner Dawn Staples.
Combat sports stars are prevalent throughout the cast as well, including Ryan Bader, who received acclaim for playing Kerr’s rival and fellow UFC Hall of Fame member Mark Coleman. Bas Rutten portrays himself, and undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk also appears as Igor Vovchanchyn.
Many of the headlines on The Smashing Machine center around Johnson’s performance, with some saying Johnson is almost certainly going to earn an Oscar nomination in a few months’ time.
The movie is one of the rare films set in the early days of mixed martial arts and is certain to excite fans of the old UFC and Pride days. For others, the movie will provide a spotlight on an era that feels like a lifetime ago when compared to the machine that is the UFC today.
The Smashing Machine opens wide on October 3 in the United States.