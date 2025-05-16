Marion Santos | Learning With Every Fight

This time, he’s locked in mentally, something which he admits wasn’t necessarily the case in his most recent bout against Francis Marshall in March, when he escaped with a disputed split decision on the UFC 313 undercard at T-Mobile Arena.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Morales Ready For A Showcase | Craig Is Back With A Vengeance | Burns Wants To Deliver A Reminder

“I learned a lot about myself with this fight, and I saw that I can push hard when the fight gets ugly,” Santos said. “I think it was the only time I've been knocked down since my second fight, so it's been a while. But yeah, it was a good fight. I was looking at him like an easy fight, and that was wrong of me. That didn't help my performance. I was very surprised in the cage because I was expecting it to be an easy fight. So, for this fight, I'm back to my mentality where I know my opponent's tough, but I'm going to be tougher and I'm going to win every challenge that he brings it up. That's how I treated all my fights in TUF and in the finale, and that's how I'm treating this fight, too. But yeah, this fight was very important to me. I'm glad, too, because the fight was super close and I got dropped and because I learned a lot about myself. I learned that I have to be humble about my opponents and it's going to be a new version of me for this fight, one hundred percent.”

It's always good when you can learn some valuable lessons while dodging the proverbial bullets that come with a loss. Santos got the win, moved his board game piece another step forward, and it didn’t cost him in the pecking order or in his wallet. And he got to fight in a packed arena, to boot.