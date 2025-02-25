Mario Pinto | Wise Beyond His Years

Over the last couple seasons, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) has added a handful of intriguing names to this collection, including unbeaten Brit Mick Parkin and Brazilian Tallison Teixeira, who registered a first-round stoppage win in his promotional debut at UFC 312 in Sydney last month.

Saturday evening, another member of that oncoming wave will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time, as Mario Pinto, another member of the DWCS Class of ’24, steps in against Austen Lane to kick off his UFC tenure.

“There is a next generation of heavyweights coming — that’s including Tom Aspinall, obviously — and it’s not the same as before,” said Pinto, who carries a perfect 9-0 mark into his promotional debut this weekend at the UFC APEX. “There is a new type of hybrid heavyweight that is coming up.

“I tell people this all the time: heavyweights break the rules,” continued the newcomer, who represents Portugal and trains at FightZone London under the watchful eye of Stuart Austin. “Heavyweights break the rules in terms of technique and positions. Sometimes they’re not the most technical, but you try to double leg a heavyweight and it's just not there. The way they escape, the way they’re built, they break the rules. They’re thick, they’re wide, you can't just get your hooks in on a back-take.