Mario Pinto | Welcoming The Challenge

Undefeated heavyweight Mario Pinto returns to action in Paris, looking to continue his winning form as he faces the most experienced, dangerous opponent of his career to date.
On Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse in Paris, France, Pinto will take on Ryan Spann, a former danger man at light heavyweight who has made the jump up to heavyweight and won two out of three fights in the top weight division.
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Pinto said the matchup offers the right sort of progression for a fighter at this stage of his career.
“I think yeah, it's the right fight to make,” he said.
“It's a good challenge for me. We're both well-rounded, same height, same reach. He's definitely got the experience on me – I can't take that away from him. But it's just a new challenge for me, and I’ve got to get through Ryan Spann.”
Last time out, Pinto became the first fighter to take Brazilian finisher Felipe Franco the distance as he claimed a unanimous decision victory in London. That win joined his prior knockouts of Austen Lane and Jhonata Diniz to take his UFC win streak to three, and earn himself a new UFC deal in the process.
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“I'm content. I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be,” he said.
“The first three [fights], now I'm on my second contract, as well, so I'm excited for re-signing with the UFC. So yeah, man, I can't complain.
“I used to dream about this, but now I'm here. So I feel like I'm getting settled in, but you obviously still feel a bit excited. That never goes away, and I think it's good to enjoy it while I can.”
Three fights into his UFC career, Pinto is happy with his rate of progress, and said that he has valued the chance to compete against three very different types of heavyweight as he continues to build his experience on the big stage.
“I feel good, man, because I always value cage time and getting different [types of] results,” he explained.
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“I’ve fought different bodies. First one was a giant, second one was my height, and then the third one was someone shorter. So it's good to mix it in, get different experiences, especially under the bright lights, which is good.”
Pinto’s opponent comes into the fight in strong form of his own. Spann finished his last two opponents, submitting Lukasz Brzeski in the first round in July 2025 before following up with a bonus-winning second-round knockout of Marcus Buchecha in April.
“Superman’s” ability to finish opponents with strikes or submissions makes him a dangerous proposition for anyone at heavyweight or light heavyweight, and Pinto knows he’ll have to mind his P’s and Q’s when he steps into the Octagon to face him in Paris on Saturday night.
“I know Ryan's very well-rounded – you can't take that away from him,” he said.
“I feel like, unfortunately, a lot of the casuals are overlooking him. He's not very big in terms of media presence, but he's been around; he's knocked out a lot of contenders and champions, and he knocked out someone with his jab.
“You’ve got to respect him. He's got a lot of submissions, so he's very dangerous. But I feel like he's what's gonna bring the best out of me, you know?”
On paper, the matchup itself represents the toughest test of Pinto’s UFC career to date, as he prepares to face off against a proven finisher who brings significant UFC experience to the Octagon. While some rising prospects might prefer an easier ride on their way up, Pinto said these early tests are vital for the growth and experience of a fighter in his position.
“I think it's the right path, man,” he said.
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“I'm always like welcoming more challenges. I don't want to be fed, let's say, lesser opponents, or easier opponents, and then when it gets to the hard fights, then you fold.
“It happens to a lot of people. They just get fed people that are supposed to be easy, and then they get to the top, and then they're in for a rude awakening.”
Pinto’s latest outing will see him step out into the electric atmosphere of the Accor Arena in Paris, where the French fans always raise the roof when the UFC comes to the French capital.
While he’s excited to fight in a raucous arena, Pinto isn’t so sure it’ll be quite as hostile as his second UFC appearance, when the Portuguese-born Londoner went to Rio de Janeiro and defeated Brazilian heavyweight Jhonata Diniz last October, and heard every word of the crowd’s macabre taunts throughout the contest.
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“I've heard it's crazy, I've heard it's wild, but I don't think it's gonna be as wild as Brazil,” he smiled.
“I feel like Brazil was just different to me. I heard what the insults were, so I understood them! So that's a bit different, as well!
“They let me know they hated me at the time. After [the fight], they were very nice people!”
Pinto says that he’s ready to deliver his biggest UFC performance to date this weekend, and described his planned performance on Saturday night with one word – “Domination.”
When we asked what that would actually look like in the Octagon, he elaborated further as he explained that a strong, decisive, dominant victory over a respected opponent like Spann will help send a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division that he’s on his way up, and not to be trifled with.
“Fifteen minutes of controlling and beating him up,” he stated.
“I think yeah, it would definitely get me the recognition I deserve, and I think the fighters in the heavyweight division, they know who Ryan Spann is, and they know he's to be respected. Definitely, people are gonna know I’m a problem, man.”
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And the 28-year-old wants people to leave Accor Arena knowing that the heavyweight division has a new danger man in their ranks.
“What are people gonna say? Oh, they're gonna recognize, baby!” he grinned.
“They're gonna know who I am.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.