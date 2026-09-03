Mario Pinto | Welcoming The Challenge

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“It's a good challenge for me. We're both well-rounded, same height, same reach. He's definitely got the experience on me – I can't take that away from him. But it's just a new challenge for me, and I’ve got to get through Ryan Spann.”

Last time out, Pinto became the first fighter to take Brazilian finisher Felipe Franco the distance as he claimed a unanimous decision victory in London. That win joined his prior knockouts of Austen Lane and Jhonata Diniz to take his UFC win streak to three, and earn himself a new UFC deal in the process.

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“I'm content. I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be,” he said.

“The first three [fights], now I'm on my second contract, as well, so I'm excited for re-signing with the UFC. So yeah, man, I can't complain.

“I used to dream about this, but now I'm here. So I feel like I'm getting settled in, but you obviously still feel a bit excited. That never goes away, and I think it's good to enjoy it while I can.”