Mario Pinto | Lessons Learned

From there, he gave specific technical instructions, including for Pinto to look to use his jab to set up the two, and just 39 seconds into the second round, his charged reached out with a left to find the range and swung an overhand right that found Lane’s chin and ended the fight.

“I definitely needed it, for sure,” Pinto said on Wednesday, reflecting on Austin’s words from his debut just a few days prior to making his sophomore appearance opposite Jhonata Diniz on Saturday night at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “I knew it before, but then you’re in there and you’re getting hit and your heart rate is going up, your adrenaline kicks in and you forget —you get into that shell of yourself and you’re like, ‘It’s not just a fight — this guy is trying to kill me, everyone’s watching, UFC is here.’

WATCH: Charles Oliveira vs Matuesz Gamrot | UFC Journey

“I felt like every move I made was like ‘I can’t make a mistake,’ when really, you can; you can make mistakes. You can throw, miss some shots, take some chances, so I just needed that reminder.”

There is this notion around the sport that you learn more from your losses than you do your victories, but the truth of the matter is that real students of the game find lessons in every result, from every foray into the UFC cage; there may be a greater number of things to work on coming off a setback simply because more things went wrong, but triumphs can most definitely be valuable teachers too.