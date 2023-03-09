Mario Bautista's Quiet Confidence

Think about it, the bantamweight up and comer extended his winning streak to three with a submission victory over Benito Lopez on November 5, picked up a Performance of the Night bonus in the process, and then got to be like the rest of us at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I didn't have to train, got to eat at Thanksgiving and had a nice little bonus at the end of the year,” laughed Bautista, who insists that he will not be weighing in at the middleweight limit on Friday for his Saturday bout against Guido Cannetti.

Instead, he’ll be hitting his mark then looking to make it four straight against an opponent he was supposed to meet back in August of 2021. Then, a bout with COVID-19 kept Bautista from bouncing back from his loss to Trevin Jones five months earlier, and he wouldn’t be back in the Octagon until February of last year.