Mario Bautista's Moment of Truth

All kidding aside, there has to be a sense that as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career on the UFC 307 main card that maybe, just maybe, he’s suffering a little more than his opponent on the way to Utah.

“I think that sometimes,” Bautista said. “Actually, before my workouts, we warm up outside and I don't even know why we warm up outside during the summer. But yeah, it definitely warms you up quick.”

And with Bautista all warmed up – literally and figuratively – it’s time to not just make the walk for the 11th time, but to make the statement to the world he’s been wanting to since he debuted in the UFC in 2019.

“I think this is the one,” he said. “I think this is going to do it for me, so I'm excited for it.”

He’s earned it. Currently ranked 11th in the world at 135 pounds, Bautista has won six straight, ending three of those victories before the final horn. But that signature fight against a “name” opponent has eluded him. Not anymore, and you can’t get a bigger name than that of the hall of famer from Brazil, who ended a short retirement in May with a win over Jonathan Martinez. Like most active fighters, Bautista is a longtime fan of Aldo, but he never thought he’d be standing opposite him in the Octagon.

“I always enjoyed watching his fights, but I never really pictured myself fighting him,” said Bautista. “He was always at 145. But I do remember watching quite a bit of him through the WEC, then he was coming up when he got over to the UFC and had those fights with Chad Mendes. I remember all those.”