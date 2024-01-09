Mario Bautista Tunes Out The Noise

“I was pretty bummed out for that whole day, and the coaches had to kind of drag me out of thinking about it,” Gutierrez said. “And then you're not really focused on what you're supposed to do because, at the same time, do I continue practicing? I'm going to practice, but it's hard to practice and get ready for a fight. You don't even know what's going to happen. And at that time there was no replacement yet. It was kind of up in the air. So yeah, I was pretty bummed out. I was upset mainly for the fact it was an eight-week camp and then the last week something like that happened. But I experienced it and was still ready to go afterwards. That was the plus I took from it.”

Breaking Down UFC 297's Co-Main Event: Pennington vs Bueno Silva

Bautista’s unanimous decision win wasn’t his best, but after a late change of opponent and one with a different style to boot, he got the job done, and now with five consecutive wins under his belt, he’s got another chance to get a number next to his name when he faces the No. 13-ranked Simon.