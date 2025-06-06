Mario Bautista Sticks To His Guns

Mario Bautista’s win over beloved UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo was never going to be the win he expected it to be. Yes, it was nice for his winning streak (which sits at seven), for his wallet right before the holidays, and his place in the bantamweight division.
But to the fans, if he blew Aldo out in 20 seconds, he would have beaten an old fighter. If he defeated the Brazilian icon in a 15-minute war, he still beat Jose Aldo. And if he took a debated split decision, well, that where Bautista stands today, forced to defend his victory.
“It kind of seemed that at the end of the fight I was like, man, no matter what, I think these guys would've been upset,” he said. “So, I guess I have to be on the lookout for those types of fights next time against these Hall of Famers, guys that everyone loves. You’ve got to realize, yep, this might be a lose-lose situation, no matter what.”
It’s unfortunate for the 31-year-old to be in this position heading into his UFC 316 bout with highly touted Octagon newcomer Patchy Mix on Saturday night. No, the Aldo fight was not a barnburner, but Bautista did what he needed to in order to win.
“I was happy I got the win,” said the classy Bautista. “The fans did not like it afterwards, for sure, and they were sending all their hate my way. But honestly, I just didn't let it bother me. I went back to my own inner circle of people. People can say whatever they want, but, at the end of the day, it's just about your family and all your close friends. Those are the ones that really matter and that was it. Just get ready for the next one and do it all over again.”
And after enjoying the holidays, it was back into the Arizona heat – both in and out of the gym – to prepare for Marlon Vera. But when Vera was forced out of the bout due to injury, in stepped former Bellator champ Mix, 20-1 and armed with the talent and confidence to make an immediate impact in the UFC.
That’s where Bautista comes in as the man guarding the door, and while some might have gotten thrown off by a short notice foe who is both a world-class fighter and somewhat unknown to UFC fans, the Arizonan embraced the fight.
“Chito (Vera) got hurt and literally that day they (the UFC) were already working on finding a new opponent,” said Bautista. “And that same day, I saw on Instagram that Patchy was released from his contract and people were putting two and two together. I still didn't know if it would be a match or not, though. I had had a feeling it might be, and then by the next day it was official. So I already had a new opponent within a day, basically, and I was excited for it. I was excited that I still got a good name, a well-respected fighter, someone with a good record and it just wasn't going to be anyone outside the Top 15.”
That’s often the dilemma once a fighter gets into the rankings. They’ll want to keep fighting those ahead of them, but sometimes the higher-ranked fighters don’t want to fight someone below them. But this was the perfect storm, not only for Mix, but for Bautista, who has kept an eye on the New York native’s career.
“I'm an MMA fan, so I've seen him fight before and I think he's really good,” he said.
Mix is really good, but as good as some fighters are, the lights in the UFC are a little brighter, and everything surrounding the promotion takes on an enormous new dimension that some aren’t ready for.
“I'm not too sure he could possibly be ready for everything,” said Bautista. “I'm sure he has been in some big fights and some big shows, but I definitely think the short notice works into my favor. He has to rush and get ready and do all these things to get prepared for this fight. So I'm thinking that's what he's not ready for. I had a long camp since my fight (with Vera) got pushed back from May, so it's been a good, long camp. I've been healthy, I'm excited for it, and I think we have all the tools, and all the training partners to get this job done. I feel very confident about it.”
He's also going to stay Mario Bautista, and not change his style based on fans’ reactions to the win over Aldo.
“I'm definitely sticking to my guns,” he said. “It's gotten me this far, and obviously not every fight has been like that, and I think this is going to be a great fight. I don't think Patchy's going to do what Aldo did, so I'm excited for it. I'm sticking to my guns and it's going to be a great fight. I truly believe that.”
