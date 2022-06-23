Mario Bautista Is Searching For His Best Performance Yet

Especially if he can make it two straight wins and four of his last five. If he does that, it doesn’t matter that he hasn’t fought in front of a packed house since his stoppage of Miles Johns over two years ago. But Bautista does admit that he’s ready to get back to the way things used to be on a more regular basis.

“I thought I wouldn't miss it too much because when you're in there you really don't pay attention too much, or at least I don't, to the crowd,” he said. “But I went to the UFC here in Phoenix and that crowd made me miss it. So hopefully after this one, I can get on a card with a crowd.”

At UFC 274 in his adopted hometown, Bautista didn’t have to work, but it was a different vibe now that he’s established in the sport’s biggest promotion.

“Here locally, I'll have a few photo requests, which is always fun, but it’s also good just being able to watch the fights and relax and not have to worry about your fight. You can just go there, grab a little Modelo and watch the fights.”

That must be a trip for the Nevada native, who turned pro in 2017.

“It's something you always dream of,” Bautista said. “When you're coming up, you picture yourself in these situations, so it's always fun. And it's always the right amount. It's not overwhelming; it's not like I'm Conor McGregor. (Laughs) It's nice and I think it's the perfect amount for me right now.”

“Right now” is the operative phrase, as things will escalate as he keeps piling up the wins. Even these days, Bautista notices that when the younger fighters in the gym spar with him, they put a little extra on the fastball for the “UFC guy.” That’s good for them and good for him, especially after he bounced back from a 2021 loss to Trevin Jones with a March victory over Jay Perrin.