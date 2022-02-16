Mario Bautista Ready To Roll

It started out well enough for the bantamweight prospect, who made it two wins in a row in February 2020 with a Performance of the Night knockout of Miles Johns.

But three months later, Bautista tore his pectoral muscle and was out for six months. Once healed, he got a short notice bout against Trevin Jones, but he lost that one in March 2021. He expected to be back in August of last year, but then COVID hit him.

“That really kicked my butt,” he said. “But we're booked for February 19th, and I'm just praying everything goes straight.”

It didn’t, with Perrin stepping in on short notice to replace Bautista’s original foe, Khalid Taha. But at least he’s got a fight, and that’s all that matters to the 28-year-old Arizonan, who hopes to snap his one fight a year pattern in 2022.

“It was a good camp, the fight is early in the year, so I can possibly fight every quarter and at the very least three times this year. I got a clean slate to get everything started again and get myself back out there and really make a run,” he said.

Bautista has the potential to do just that, and he was on the right track after his back-to-back wins over Jinsoo Son and Johns. Then Jones spoiled everything, stopping Bautista in the second round. Was it just a bad night, or did he come back too soon from injury?

“No, I was ready to roll,” he said. “The physical therapy turned into strength and conditioning, so I was in really good shape. But he (Jones) was a southpaw and that was the first time I fought a southpaw in the UFC, so I needed a little bit more planning and a little bit more of a camp and I think that was the biggest thing. I really didn't change a lot afterwards. I think my preparation was the thing.”