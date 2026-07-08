Mario Bautista Is Ready For His Revenge Mission

Bautista is a completely different animal now. Battle-tested, with 20 career fights to his name, including 14 in the UFC. His record of 17-3 includes victories over seasoned opponents and some of the world’s most dangerous 135-pounders, including UFC Hall of Famer and former featherweight champion José Aldo.

“(I’m) experienced, as far as fighting big names,” said Bautista. “I went on an eight-fight win streak. I fought the big names, like José Aldo, Patchy Mix, the pressure of that fight, going to Abu Dhabi, you know? (It’s) just the experience… So, I never had any of that leading into my debut. I’d had six fights. Now I have more fights in the UFC than I've had out. So those are the biggest takeaways for me.”

WATCH: Mario Bautista Fight Week Interview | UFC 329

Bautista had built considerable momentum in one of the UFC’s toughest, most talent-stacked weight classes, as he put together an impressive eight-fight win streak that included victories over the likes of Aldo and Mix. But that run came to an end as he lost a unanimous decision to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Bautista went back to the drawing board with his team at The MMA Lab, then returned to action in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira in Las Vegas in February, claiming a second-round submission victory over the dangerous Brazilian finisher.

“It was huge, you know? I always bounce back good from losses, and that was a big one,” he said. “Big moment, main event, against a killer of a guy – you guys saw his last fight. So, it was a big moment, (and) now I'm back on track, and I get another opportunity to have a great performance.”