MARIO BAUTISTA IS EXCITED FOR THE FUTURE

There is an interesting dichotomy that exists in combat sports or any sporting venture where individuals compete singularly again one another, either head-to-head or in a large field, like in golf or cycling: when things are all said and done and they’ve come up short, most are quick to say, “The better man won” or offer some kind of recognition about the victor just being on a different level that particular day, but truly accepting that is the case and making the adjustments needed to close gap is far more difficult.

But it feels like a crucial distinction and important piece of the puzzle because if offered as only a platitude and a bit of salve for a bruised ego, the same thing could happen again the next time you line up across from a superior opponent or wade into a deep field brimming with standouts. It could happen regardless — that’s the rub — so being brutally honest in your assessment of what went wrong and how to narrow that gap feels like a step more people should be looking to take.

“You kind of get to feel the elite of the elite ,” Bautista said of sharing the Octagon with Nurmagomedov. “That team is so respected and they’re just doing great things, not only in the UFC, but pretty much everywhere. Feeling that and feeling that I’m not too far off — if I could just make some minor adjustments in camp, I’m right there. So that’s a positive to take out of it.”

Getting quickly booked into a main event assignment opposite the ascending Oliveira also provides some assurance that, despite the setback, he’s still viewed as a threat in the bantamweight division and someone deserving of these types of opportunities.