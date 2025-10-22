Mario Bautista | Built In The Lab

Bautista is an underrated standout in the UFC’s 135-pound weight class; a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that has been making steady progress up the divisional ranks for the last four years largely under the cover of darkness until he edged out Jose Aldo by split decision at UFC 307. Beating one of the most beloved fighters in the history of the sport brought him some attention, but mostly in the form of criticism and complaints, as those that felt he didn’t do enough to deserve the nod made sure to make themselves heard.

With another victory added to his resume, Bautista went back to work, and when ex-Bellator champion Patchy Mix was signed, it was the Nevada-born menace that was tasked with welcoming him to the Octagon. Mix talked about how he was going to make an immediate splash in the division and put himself in the title conversation straight away, but when Bautista spoiled his debut with the same kind of effort he’s been delivering throughout most of his extended run of success, the post-fight discussion centered around what the newcomer did wrong with very few words written or said about the man who shut him down.

“People can say what they want,” Bautista said. “Honestly, I don’t mind flying under the radar and just fighting, racking up wins, but when it gets to where you’re on an 8-fight winning streak and you’re not getting these opportunities, it’s like, ‘C’mon, man. What have I gotta do? I’m winning fights, and that’s what matters, right?’ In that sense, it does get a little upsetting because you get to five wins, and then six, seven, eight and you’re just like ‘Come on!’ but we got our opportunity this weekend and I’m excited. I’m ready to go out there and make the most of it.”

This weekend’s bout with Nurmagomedov is the type of matchup where Bautista can prove once and for all to his doubters that he is very much a legitimate threat in the 135-pound ranks. The 29-year-old Russian sits at No. 2 in the rankings and returns for the first time since challenging Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title at UFC 311.