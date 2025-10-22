Mario Bautista | Built In The Lab

The fact that Mario Bautista has spent his entire career training at The MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona, is honestly too perfect as they are both an example of how there are times in this sport where something special is right in front of our eyes and yet we can’t always see it.
For years, The MMA Lab has been one of the best gyms in a sport, continuously producing top-end talent without demanding recognition. Instead, the John Crouch-led outfit just pumps out skilled fighters, many of whom find their way into the upper echelons of the sport.
Bautista is maybe the greatest embodiment of the team: a silent killer on an 8-fight winning streak as he enters his showdown with Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday night at UFC 321. Despite his success and permanent residency under the radar, the 32-year-old continually focuses on handling his business, in the gym and in the Octagon, certain that if he keeps doing things the right way, the attention for what he and his team have accomplished will eventually have to follow.
“It’s funny to look at it like that because years ago, I was at the very bottom of the barrel,” began Bautista when asked about being at the vanguard of the latest wave of talent to emerge from The MMA Lab. “You start taking these fights and you’re winning fight after fight after fight, and you have all these guys looking up to you.
“I don’t even think about it — I just do my thing — but then you’ll have guys come in and they’ll ask Coach, ‘What do I gotta do?’ and he’ll always say, ‘Just do what Mario does.’
“We try to bring that blueprint down through the generations,” he added. “The guys that were ahead of me, I just did what they did — I guess that’s why Crouch says, ‘Just do what Mario does.’ I was just doing what Benson (Henderson) did, what Yaddy (Yaotzin Meza) did, what Randy (Steinke) did, “Bulldog” (David Michaud), all the guy that were there before me.
“It's crazy to look at it that way, but I’m looking to represent my team out there and make them not forget what we’re all about.”
At this point, it’s honestly a little laughable that anyone could not already be deeply aware of what Bautista and the team are about, but that’s what happens in today’s content-driven ecosystem where clips and clicks garner more attention than consistent positive results.
Bautista is an underrated standout in the UFC’s 135-pound weight class; a well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that has been making steady progress up the divisional ranks for the last four years largely under the cover of darkness until he edged out Jose Aldo by split decision at UFC 307. Beating one of the most beloved fighters in the history of the sport brought him some attention, but mostly in the form of criticism and complaints, as those that felt he didn’t do enough to deserve the nod made sure to make themselves heard.
With another victory added to his resume, Bautista went back to work, and when ex-Bellator champion Patchy Mix was signed, it was the Nevada-born menace that was tasked with welcoming him to the Octagon. Mix talked about how he was going to make an immediate splash in the division and put himself in the title conversation straight away, but when Bautista spoiled his debut with the same kind of effort he’s been delivering throughout most of his extended run of success, the post-fight discussion centered around what the newcomer did wrong with very few words written or said about the man who shut him down.
“People can say what they want,” Bautista said. “Honestly, I don’t mind flying under the radar and just fighting, racking up wins, but when it gets to where you’re on an 8-fight winning streak and you’re not getting these opportunities, it’s like, ‘C’mon, man. What have I gotta do? I’m winning fights, and that’s what matters, right?’ In that sense, it does get a little upsetting because you get to five wins, and then six, seven, eight and you’re just like ‘Come on!’ but we got our opportunity this weekend and I’m excited. I’m ready to go out there and make the most of it.”
This weekend’s bout with Nurmagomedov is the type of matchup where Bautista can prove once and for all to his doubters that he is very much a legitimate threat in the 135-pound ranks. The 29-year-old Russian sits at No. 2 in the rankings and returns for the first time since challenging Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title at UFC 311.
Nurmagomedov entered that contest as the favorite — an undefeated, can’t-miss prospect forecasted to be champion from the day he touched down in the Octagon — and he started exceptionally well, getting out to a 2-round lead on the champion before “The Machine” cranked the pace and pressure up a notch, rallying to sweep the scorecards.
As he readies to make the walk, Bautista sees similarities between his first fight of 2025 and Saturday’s follow-up.
“There is a lot of hype behind him, so it’s all the same,” Bautista said. “I’m glad I got that experience with Patchy, glad I trusted myself and didn’t fall into the aura (surrounding him). I’m glad I believed in myself. It’s the same thing leading into this.
“It feels great getting to prove myself each time,” Bautista said. “I love fighting — at the very base of it, I love fighting, so it doesn’t matter, but it just shows what consistency, hard work, and dedication can do. If people don’t really give you those opportunities, I’m just gonna keep on fighting, and if you do that, you can get to wherever you want, and I’m looking to prove that still.”
And if he extends his winning streak to nine this weekend, there really is only one place that should lead.
“At that point it would be a 9-fight winning streak, and Umar is No. 2 in the rankings. He has the last name, and so if I don’t get (a championship opportunity), we’ll see — we’ll probably have to start a riot or something,” deadpanned Bautista, letting a hint of a smile creep through. “I think not only getting this win, but everybody seeing what else is there gonna be besides a bunch of rematches from this point on? Why not throw me in there, shake things up and see what happens?”
Though he’s hopeful a victory delivers him a championship opportunity, the focused bantamweight standout is by no means looking to put the cart before the horse.
He’s fully aware of the challenge before him this weekend and how difficult it will be to defeat the highly regarded Nurmagomedov, but that’s what excites him and has him counting down the hours until Saturday finally arrives, even if he never looks particularly fired up.
“I really gotta keep my eyes open on the striking,” he said, giving his assessment of his ultra-talented foe. “I think people kind of forget how good he is on the striking — and he’s a great grappler as well too, but I’m not overlooking him in the striking at all, or anywhere else. Honestly, I think it’s going to be an up-down kind of fight.
“He’s well-rounded, I’m well-rounded, so I’m excited to see how this fight plays out and what the story is coming out of this one.”
If it goes according to plan for Bautista and his team, perhaps the story will finally be that he and The MMA Lab are truly elite and have been this whole time.
“This is my biggest fight,” offered Bautista in closing. “I know what it means if I win this fight as far as my career, and then just getting a win over him, that team, I think it just builds more confidence in my own team. (It shows) we’re putting in the work, and we can beat one of the best teams in the world.
“Those guys — Khabib’s team — they’re at the very top, so for me to go out there and get a win over them, I think it will only be beneficial for our team.”