Mario Bautista Always Comes Back Stronger

Well, if my math’s right, Bautista is 6-1 as a pro. Correct, he says, but he also counts his amateur loss to Josh San Diego in 2012 in this equation.

“He (San Diego) went on to Tachi Palace and I think he fought for that belt and he fought for Bellator,” said Bautista. “And I was still an amateur when he was doing this. So I lost that fight, but I saw that he was doing pretty good, so I knew I could get to where he was at.”

It’s clear that Bautista has a long memory, and that will serve him well in the future because he won’t make the same mistake twice. That future begins Saturday against Son, who impressed in a losing effort in his UFC debut against another 135-pound contender in Petr Yan.

“As soon as I looked up his name, I saw that Petr Yan fight and I remembered it immediately,” said Bautista. “It was a good fight, they went back and forth, and I think Petr was a little bit sharper, but I remember it being a pretty tough fight, and he’s a tough guy.”

In other words, just the kind of fighter Bautista wants to share the Octagon with this weekend.

“I like a little bit more of an exciting fight, and especially for me, it will open up more opportunities to set up guys,” he said. “So with Jin being so tough, I think I’ll be able to show a lot more of my skills against him.”