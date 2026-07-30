Marina Spasić | The First Serbian To Make The Walk

The Serbian enters her UFC debut with a 7-1 record. Last November, Spasić had her first professional loss, losing by decision at a regional match in Slovenia. While things didn’t go her way that night, and the path back to fighting wasn’t easy after, the 32-year-old gained many valuable lessons from that night.

“I learned so much because it was my first time accepting a fight on short notice, 10 days before the fight. I accept and then I went to sparring and got an injury. I didn’t want to cancel fight; I did the fight, and it was not a good fight because I was injured, not good in my mind because it was short notice and everything. Then I was so sad because the fight was very close, and I went into a depression for 3 months. I wanted to stop fighting because it was very hard for me, a very hard period of life, but then I did some changes. I change my whole team, my trainer, my sponsor, my physical trainer, and I started in February with my new coach, and now we are together.”

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Spasić then reflected on the biggest lesson learned through all the change and emotions she felt over the past several months.

“Sometimes you have to throw something away to be better and to learn,” Spasić said. When you lose, you must work on yourself and to be better every day, every training. You change some stuff because if some stuff doesn’t work, you can’t be the best version of you.”