Marina Spasić | The First Serbian To Make The Walk

From Israel Adesanya to Alex Pereira to Valentina Shevchenko, the kickboxing-to-MMA pipeline has proven successful. The same could be true for strawweight’s newest addition Marina Spasić, who makes her debut Saturday night in her home country of Serbia.
Originally born in Belgrade, Serbia, Spasić couldn’t have drawn up a better moment to make her UFC debut, especially given the historic circumstances, as this marks the first time the Octagon lands in Serbia.
“I am so proud to be here, so happy,” Spasić said. “I’ve been waiting for this, so many years, and finally I’m here. I’m very happy because this is my city, I live here, and everything is great.”
Maki Beki✨ 🇷🇸 👸— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 28, 2026
Get to know Marina Spasic before her #UFCBelgrade debut! pic.twitter.com/83Cram4Rxo
Back in 2016, Spasić began her martial arts journey, starting first off in kickboxing, but when her manager offered the chance to make the switch to MMA completely, “Maki Beki” made the jump without hesitation, with the belief that she would be able to have a longer career than if she were to stay in kickboxing.
Making her pro debut in 2021, Spasic laughed earlier this week, telling me that once she started competing in MMA, there was no looking back and she realized this is what she wanted to do.
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Now, days away from being the first Serbian to make the walk inside Belgrade Arena on Saturday night, the 32-year-old is taking in every moment of fight week.
“I’m feeling great,” Spasić said. “I’ve been waiting to come here in the hotel because I want to enjoy every second. When you are waiting for something for so long, you want to enjoy the week, and interviews and everything, and then the best part is the fight.”
The Serbian enters her UFC debut with a 7-1 record. Last November, Spasić had her first professional loss, losing by decision at a regional match in Slovenia. While things didn’t go her way that night, and the path back to fighting wasn’t easy after, the 32-year-old gained many valuable lessons from that night.
“I learned so much because it was my first time accepting a fight on short notice, 10 days before the fight. I accept and then I went to sparring and got an injury. I didn’t want to cancel fight; I did the fight, and it was not a good fight because I was injured, not good in my mind because it was short notice and everything. Then I was so sad because the fight was very close, and I went into a depression for 3 months. I wanted to stop fighting because it was very hard for me, a very hard period of life, but then I did some changes. I change my whole team, my trainer, my sponsor, my physical trainer, and I started in February with my new coach, and now we are together.”
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Spasić then reflected on the biggest lesson learned through all the change and emotions she felt over the past several months.
“Sometimes you have to throw something away to be better and to learn,” Spasić said. When you lose, you must work on yourself and to be better every day, every training. You change some stuff because if some stuff doesn’t work, you can’t be the best version of you.”
All the ups and downs have led her to this moment, as she prepares to take on Brazil’s Stephanie Luciano, who enters her fourth UFC fight and is looking to secure her second win in a row.
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Three of Luciano’s seven victories have ended inside the distance, while Spasić has an 86 percent finish rate, with 6 knockouts. With the strawweights kicking things off for the first-ever UFC fight to take place in Serbia, Spasić wants to make it worth it for everyone watching inside the arena and on televisions worldwide.
“I think it will be a good fight for watching because we are attractive strikers and everything. We are fast, and I think this will be a good fight, and I want the people who are watching to enjoy.”
In speaking with a handful of Serbian athletes this week, all of whom are proud to represent their country on the biggest stage, it feels like the energy inside Belgrade Arena on Saturday night is going to be insane. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like should Spasić be the first Serbian of the night to get her hand raised.
It’s a moment she has been visualizing for herself, as well.
“It will be crazy. I can imagine the situation when I win, and all the arena is screaming my name.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.