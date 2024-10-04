Marina Rodriguez | It's Time To Dominate

Thirty-seven-year-old Rodriguez will take on 22-year-old Iasmin Lucindo, who is riding a three-fight win streak, with the pair set to face off at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Preview The Entire Pay-Per-View Card

While her opponent is building some impressive momentum in the UFC's 115-pound division, Rodriguez knows it's time to start building some of her own.

Rodriguez's early UFC career saw her produce a string of attention-grabbing performances as she pushed former champion Carla Esparza to the limit in a split-decision loss, but bounced back with victories over Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson-Gomez (twice), Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. But, more recently, the Brazilian's form has taken a hit, with losses to Amanda Lemos, Virna Jandiroba and Jessica Andrade.