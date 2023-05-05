 Skip to main content
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 288 official weigh-in at Hyatt Regency hotel on May 05, 2023 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Marina Rodriguez Still Has Sights Set On Gold

Strawweight Marina Rodriguez Is Eager To Get Back Into Title Contention With A Victory Over Virna Jandiroba At UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo in Newark, New Jersey
By Kevin Schuster, on Twitter @KevinESchuster • May. 5, 2023

Two years ago, UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez made 2021 her year.

To kick off the new year, Rodriguez bounced back from a loss to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza with a dominant performance and TKO victory over Amanda Ribas. Then in May, Rodriguez jumped up to 125 pounds and challenged Michelle Waterson-Gomez in her first UFC main event.

How To Watch UFC 288 In Your Country

A unanimous decision victory over the fan-favorite earned Rodriguez her second main event slot later that year back down at strawweight against submission ace Mackenzie Dern. Despite Dern’s seven minutes of ground control, Rodriguez’s dominance on the feet, where she landed 51 percent of her 279 significant strikes thrown, made it easy on the judges to choose a unanimous victor.

Rodriguez’s 2022 campaign started off just as promising as where 2021 left off. At UFC 272, Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan by a razor-thin split decision. But in mixed martial arts, a win is a win, so a fourth straight victory set up a high stakes main event at the UFC APEX last November against Amanda Lemos.

Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Seemingly split one round apiece heading into the third, Rodriguez’s hot streak was met with a thunderous right hand from Lemos. Falling back to the cage, Lemos landed vicious follow-up strikes until the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight.

Not only was this Rodriguez’s first loss in over two years, but it meant she needed to repeat 2021 all over again if she hopes to achieve her one aspiration as a mixed martial artist: becoming a UFC champion.

UFC 288 Fight By Fight Preview

“I just want to be the champion,” Rodriguez said before her bout against Lemos. “It's all I think about, it's my only focus. After I make it happen, I'm sure I will be able to think of something else and I will be able to fulfill other dreams that I'll only have after becoming the champion.”

With that in mind, Rodriguez wasted no time getting back to training and staying in fight shape while waiting for a call from the UFC. The call finally came early this year, when Rodriguez was offered a three-round clash with Virna Jandiroba at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo.

Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Yan Xiaonan of China in their strawweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Yan Xiaonan of China in their strawweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“We started 2023 focusing on correcting everything that was missing in my last fight,” Rodriguez said. “So, we were prepared waiting for a new opportunity.

“I hadn’t fought in a few months and when they offered [this fight] I accepted right away. I want to stay active.”

Elite MMA Coaches Break Down Sterling vs Cejudo Main Event

The last time fans saw Jandiroba compete was nearly a year ago when she defeated Angela Hill via unanimous decision thanks to her impressive work on the mat, controlling Hill for nearly half the fight. Rodriguez anticipates a similar gameplan and grappling-heavy approach from Jandiroba, and has taken these last few months to sharpen her jiu-jitsu game.

“Many people say it’s a style match, Muay Thai vs jiu-jitsu,” Rodriguez said. “Since joining the UFC, I’m used to fighting grapplers; they all want to take me down. So, I’ve improved consistently in these past years, and I believe it’s going to be a great fight.

Marina Rodriguez comemora após vencer Yan Xiaonan no UFC 272 (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil reacts after her victory over Yan Xiaonan of China in their strawweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

She’s definitely a jiu-jitsu specialist, she has a lot of faith in that, and we’ve been preparing to face her in that way, cancelling out her strengths.

A specialist is exactly the type of fighter Rodriguez wants to face every time she steps in the Octagon. Rodriguez believes competing against opponents with different styles helps her develop unique skills she can use later on in her career and contributes to her evolution into a complete martial artist.

Best Finishes From UFC 288 Fighters

“Every new opponent makes us improve in every way,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s the great magic of MMA, right? To evolve according to each opponent will really help in the future when you really need all those skills.”

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

At first, Rodriguez’s goal for this fight was concise: to win. But after suffering that loss, Rodriguez also wants to remind fans of the fighter they saw win four consecutive fights: an aggressive striker who’s always looking to get the job done inside the distance.

If she executes her game plan on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, Rodriguez wants to keep the ball rolling and hopefully get back into the title picture with a couple more wins later this year.

“If I fight and win and if I have no injuries, I could do two more fights [this year],” Rodriguez said. “Now I’m focused on fighting, performing well and improving, and the belt will be a result when the UFC wants it. We understand how it is, so I want to work, I want to fight.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

:
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Athletes

Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade

Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000

Watch the Video
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: