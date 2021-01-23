Marina Rodriguez Eager To Begin 2021 Campaign

2020 was a very different year for most people, personally and professionally, and that includes UFC strawweight competitor Marina Rodriguez.

“It certainly was an atypical year,” said the 33-year-old contender, who returns to action against fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas on Saturday at UFC 257. “It was the first time I only had one fight in a year, and I couldn’t finish my camp as I would have liked.

“I had a lot of issues going into the fight,” she said, referencing her late-July clash with former champion Carla Esparza, which also took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. “One of my cornermen tested positive for COVID, and that made our quarantine much longer than anyone else. I ended up training in my room for 25 days, and that definitely didn’t help my mobility and sense of space when it came to fight time.”

In addition to only competing once and completing her camp confined in her hotel room, Rodriguez’ bout with Esparza also resulted in the first setback of her professional career.

After reaching the UFC with 10 wins in as many starts, the Muay Thai stylist cobbled together a 2-0-2 record over her first four appearance inside the Octagon, sandwiching victories over Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres between draws with Randa Markos and Cynthia Calvillo, the latter of whom came into the contest significantly above the strawweight limit.