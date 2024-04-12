Marina Rodriguez | All Business On The Big Stage

“Hey guys, this subscription here on Instagram will be to show some backstage moments of my day, but remember that I do not change my focus of training and fighting for any content here!"

How To Watch And Stream UFC 300 In Your Country

Known almost as much for her serious, stoic presence as she is for her prowess in the Octagon, it was important for Rodriguez to explain to her fans that nothing had changed. Sure, there might be a few more images and videos floating around out there, but this was far from a Rocky III moment.