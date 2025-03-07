Maria Jose Favela, Champion In Life | Power Slap 12

“When I met him, it was the day of my last chemotherapy session, and he helped me a lot to rebuild myself because when he met me, I was at the lowest of my lowest, physically, mentally, emotionally,” adds Favela. “And I was a hundred percent closed to having a relationship. I only was thinking about healing. I didn't want to be open to anybody because I didn't want to meet with anybody, answering messages or sharing my emotions or nothing. I was like a clam. And when I met him, he was giving me that smile again because I was in a very, very deep depression, thinking, what do I live for? Every time I wake up, I'm in pain. I hate to eat, I can't sleep. All the basic things that humans enjoy, it becomes a nightmare for me. So just the idea of waking up the next day, it was a battle for me. But with him, he had me distracted and thinking how beautiful life it is.”

Today, Jose and Maria are husband and wife. And if you’ve made it this far, you’ll know that yes, she stopped cancer. It was a tough fight, but Favela had too much for it. As for such a comeback, she admits that it was miraculous.

“I think it's a miracle because I was almost stage four,” she said. “I was close to having no cure. And the way that I recovered with no damage on my bones, on my heart or liver, the doctors were so impressed that my body started to heal really, really fast. Four months after I started with chemotherapy, my body was already clean. There was no cancer there, but we had to finish the chemotherapy run because they didn't want it to come back.”

It hasn’t. Now Favela had to get back to the usual fighting, and she did that last September. And while she lost her Invicta FC bout to Maria Djukic, she was back. And she’s not going anywhere. But before she resumes chasing her UFC dream, there’s some Power Slap business to tend to. Needless to say, after all she’s been through, she’s not scared about what may happen against Ruelas.