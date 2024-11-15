Marcus McGhee Won't Squander His Opportunities

“I definitely think so, and I think I could have still been successful without the type of mentality that I have, but I don't think it would've bore as much fruit in so many other aspects other than just stepping into that cage,” said McGhee. “I think it could have hindered the person I am. It could have hindered who I am for others if I had gotten that too early. Because again, sometimes you get blessings too early and you don't know how to deal with those blessings and then you squander them. I'm just so thankful that I never got the opportunity to squander them.”

It helps that for much of his career, McGhee was working, as well as fighting. That’s necessary on the regional circuit, but it doesn’t make it that any easier for the one trying to juggle two jobs, one that requires getting punched in the face, along with a personal life. So when that fighter eventually makes it to the point where he doesn’t have to be a juggler, he tends to appreciate the new normal more.

“I definitely do,” he said. “I feel like when you go through certain things, they mold you and you get to feel all those emotions, as opposed to just seeing it on the outside and seeing somebody else go through it When you're day in and day out and you have to wake up at four o'clock in the morning to hit a four-mile run as fast as you can so that you can jump in the shower and get ready for work and be at work by six o'clock in the morning and then bust your butt, no break, no lunch until three o'clock so you could hit the gym at 3:30 and then go to six o'clock and then rush home to the kids. When you do that for years on end and feel all the emotions, sometimes good, sometimes bad, sometimes useless, sometimes great, I definitely think it gives you a whole new appreciation for the situation that I'm in now.”