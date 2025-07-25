Marcus McGhee Is 'Chasing Life'

“There was no hesitation on my end to take the fight just because how do you say no to that?” he said. “It's an opportunity to go test your skill against a world champion, and we don't say no to those types of things. But that definitely wasn't the call out that I was thinking.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

McGhee, 4-0 in the UFC and 10-1 overall as a pro, was thinking he might get Rob Font or Aiemann Zahabi for his fifth trip to the Octagon. Instead, he’s matched up with a former undisputed and interim champion who brings a two-fight winning streak and a number three ranking into the bout at Etihad Arena. That’s quite an upgrade, but McGhee isn’t blinking.

“I show up to these fights and I'm happy to be there,” he said. “It's not pressure. Even with this Petr fight, I appreciate his skillset and everything like that, and everyone's like, ‘Oh, all the pressure's on, this is going to be the hardest fight of your life,’ this, that, and a third, and yeah, I chose this, though. This is what I asked for. I'm here for it. I have all smiles for it, and I'll be there for it come July 26th when they close that cage. And I think there's something that comes along with that, some peace. There's definitely peace in that.”