Marcus McGhee Is 'Chasing Life'

A lot of people were surprised when it was announced that former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan was going to be facing Marcus McGhee this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
Count McGee among those people.
“Oh, I was absolutely surprised,” laughed McGee. “I didn't think that it was going to happen. And honestly, I respect Petr a lot because I know he does these types of things because he wants to fight. Even though this is what he does, and he's done it for a long time, I think Petr's so much more than a fighter. And it shows in his character, if you ask me.”
It shows in McGhee’s character, as well, because as soon as he got the offer, he accepted.
“There was no hesitation on my end to take the fight just because how do you say no to that?” he said. “It's an opportunity to go test your skill against a world champion, and we don't say no to those types of things. But that definitely wasn't the call out that I was thinking.”
McGhee, 4-0 in the UFC and 10-1 overall as a pro, was thinking he might get Rob Font or Aiemann Zahabi for his fifth trip to the Octagon. Instead, he’s matched up with a former undisputed and interim champion who brings a two-fight winning streak and a number three ranking into the bout at Etihad Arena. That’s quite an upgrade, but McGhee isn’t blinking.
“I show up to these fights and I'm happy to be there,” he said. “It's not pressure. Even with this Petr fight, I appreciate his skillset and everything like that, and everyone's like, ‘Oh, all the pressure's on, this is going to be the hardest fight of your life,’ this, that, and a third, and yeah, I chose this, though. This is what I asked for. I'm here for it. I have all smiles for it, and I'll be there for it come July 26th when they close that cage. And I think there's something that comes along with that, some peace. There's definitely peace in that.”
It’s an odd phenomenon when a fighter finds peace in the heat of the battle, but for those who do it’s a beautiful thing. And if we’re getting past the “conventional wisdom” of this fight, let’s realize that when you’re unbeaten in the UFC with three finishes and just as many Performance of the Night bonuses, and an overall six-fight winning streak, why would you turn down a fight that could be career-altering in all the right ways.
If McGhee wins, he’s a top five contender in the title conversation; if he loses, he dusts himself off and gets back at it, with all the praise in the world heaped on his shoulders for taking that shot. And, let’s face it, at 35, you take that shot. Not that he’s feeling any sort of way in his mid-30s.
“I wasn't even necessarily asking (for this fight), but I was down for whatever the UFC wanted to do,” said McGhee. “We’re here for this, this is what we're here to do. And I understand building careers, but I'm not rushing or slowing down. I'm trusting God's plan. And I haven't rushed this. Everyone's like, ‘Oh, he's 35, he's got to do this.’ Yeah, that’s for you guys, because you guys feel 35 and stuck in the mud, but that's not me.
"You guys are projecting onto me what your guys' lives are, and I honestly pray for you and feel bad for you guys, but don't put that on me. I'm here chasing life, and I feel as young and chipper as ever. So, for me, in particular, if God is calling me to this, it's not a rush. It's his timing.”
That timing has taken him from Arizona to Abu Dhabi, where he will soon be in everyone’s living room on ABC television. That kind of exposure makes stars, and then everything will be different.
Or will it?
“I heard that when I was going to fight Jonathan (Martinez),” McGhee said. “I heard that before I was going to get in the UFC. I feel like that goes back to us always waiting for that time and God's timing will be perfect. So I think he's worked in my heart to let me know what's real and what matters so that I'll be able to navigate those things.
"I don't hold it against anybody, but man, the clout and fame thing, I do not want to be a part of that. I want to do great things, I want to provide great things for great people, and I want to do a lot of cool things, but I want to be real.”
