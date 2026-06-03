Marcus McGhee Always Keeps An Even Keel

While no one enjoys sitting on the sidelines for the better part of the year, the 36-year-old bantamweight standout, who finally returns to action this weekend against John Yannis, has never been one to look at things from a negative perspective or get too riled up about the twists and turns of life. Instead, he rolls with the punches, counts his blessings, and, in this case, has made sure that he’s been ready for whenever the call to return to the Octagon came.

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“This is the way the cards have fallen,” began McGhee. “You choose what you can, and you adapt to what you must adapt to, but here we are. We almost lost this one but thank you to John Yannis for pulling up and deciding to take the fight, so super-grateful to be here now.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” continued the MMA Lab product. “I think in any career field, being shelved for that kind of time, you go through so many different emotional moments. Gratefully, I have a really based family, a really based lifestyle, and that has kept me grounded. I’ve just been using it for what it is and getting better in the gym, building my family, building my own mental fortitude.

“Using the time wisely has been good for me,” he added. “Obviously, I didn’t want to take that much time off, and I would have liked to be a lot more active, but I feel like it becomes more of an issue if you don’t use the time as efficiently as I was able to use it.”