Marcus Buchecha: ‘I Felt A Lot Of Pressure’

Marcus Buchecha is one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioners of all time; a member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame and widely considered to be not only the best of his generation, but one of the greatest to ever grace the mats, period. He competed in and won just about every major competition possible in the sport, including the Worlds in both the gi and no-gi, Pan-Ams, and the ADCC World Championships.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

And yet, as he made the walk to the Octagon for the first time in July, the 35-year-old heavyweight felt himself dealing with unexpected nerves deriving from the expectations he had heaped upon himself and the belief that he needed to deliver a certain type of performance in his debut in order to properly represent Brazilian jiu jitsu on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts.

“I felt a lot of pressure,” admitted Buchecha, who dropped a unanimous decision to Martin Buday in Abu Dhabi and faces Kennedy Nzechukwu this weekend in his second foray to the Octagon. “I think that distracted me a little bit because I didn’t expect to feel the way I felt. It was hard to concentrate the way I expected.

“For sure, the UFC is something different — the pressure is unreal because it’s a dream coming true. I was living the dream, but when I got in the fight, I was a little bit off because of all that.”