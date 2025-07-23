MARCUS BUCHECHA HAS ARRIVED

He’s a fourth-degree black belt under Rodrigo Cavaca who closed out his career on the mats with well over 100 career wins and victories over many of the biggest names to compete over the last decade plus.

But this week, he’s a newcomer, set to make his first appearance inside the UFC Octagon in an intriguing matchup against Martin Buday on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena.

“I feel like a white belt, starting at the beginning,” Buchecha said on Tuesday from his hotel room in Abu Dhabi. “I’ve got a couple (promotions) already in my MMA career, but I’m far away from being a real MMA black belt, but I’m enjoying the ride so much.”

The 35-year-old Brazilian moved away from competing in BJJ in the fall of 2019, shifting his focus to mixed martial arts. Less than a year later, he signed with ONE Championship and after injuries delayed his debut, he finally stepped into the cage for the first time just shy of two years after his final match at the 2019 ADCC World Championship, defeating Brazilian kickboxer Anderson “Braddock” Silva by first-round submission.