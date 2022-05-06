Marcos Rogério de Lima Has His Priorities Straight

A win in the UFC is a joyous occasion. Fighters sacrifice so much just to make the walk to the Octagon. They dedicate months of training for one fight, they sacrifice time away from their families, all of this to prove their worth on fight night. This sport isn’t for everyone and isn’t always kind and rewarding. But when you find yourself on back-to-back wins like de Lima, you couldn’t ask to be in a better position.

“2021 was a great year for me. I had two wins in a row, and I've been working really hard, and this is the culmination,” said de Lima. “I’m constantly evolving and I'm always training. But I'm gaining momentum. I'm more focused, and that's why I'm getting good results.”

Order UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje on PPV | How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

De Lima couldn’t be more correct, as you can see how his improvements in the gym have translated to the Octagon. Watch his fight against Rothwell, and you’ll see how all he needed was 32 seconds to send a message to the heavyweight division. With the first punch he connected, de Lima had Rothwell hurt and out on his feet a couple times. Rothwell protested the stoppage, but regardless, de Lima did exactly what he needed to do that night to make a statement.

Breaking into the UFC as a heavyweight, de Lima competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 in 2014. He found great success on the show, making it all the way to the show’s semifinals. After his run on the reality show, de Lima quickly found success in the Octagon, winning his debut against Richardson Moreira.

In his second UFC bout, de Lima decided to make a switch and compete in the light heavyweight division. It was a mixed bag of success in the 205-pound weight class, but de Lima had great performances against the likes of Clint Hester and Igor Pokrajac.