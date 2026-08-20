Marcio Barbosa | Keep An Eye On 'Ticotô'

“Nothing really specific,” he said. “After that loss, we did change a few things and look at winning, so we’re able to adapt to winning and been able to do that in the past few fights; working hard to get in there and get a win.”

The same way nothing specific changed following the loss to Santos to kickstart his current run of success heading into a matchup with Ryan Kuse on August 22, Barbosa acknowledged that life remains largely the same since his debut win over Buzukja.

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“I didn’t really change; I’m the same “Ticotô” as always,” began Barbosa, whose nickname has no real translatable meaning but instead was something his older brother called him when they were younger and has stuck ever since. “We’re going to the same places, doing the same things; I’m always with my master… What changes is maybe having a little bit more money and being able to look at a couple different things, but as a person — who I am, my character — that hasn’t changed and it won’t change.

“It (does) makes me feel special to know that I’m somebody that people are looking forward to watching fight, somebody they’re gonna tune in to watch fight,” he added. “Right now, I’m just anxious and looking forward to Saturday; I’m ready to fight.”