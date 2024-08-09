Marcin Tybura: Repeat The Feat

Tybura will take on Moldova’s Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 95, which takes place Saturday night at the UFC APEX.

It’s a matchup that Tybura admitted he wasn’t joyous about when he first heard about it. But he’s embracing the opportunity to compete, and the chance to impress.

“My first reaction was, I’d just rather fight someone else, someone with a higher ranking,” he admitted.