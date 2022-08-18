Marcin Tybura Is Taking The Right Steps

“Those are the kind of fights that help you build your mind. You know that you’re at the same level as those guys and you have to pull a little more effort out of yourself and beat them,” Tybura told UFC.com. “That is a thing that you have to go through and build your mind and I think that’s what creates champions. You take small steps and then at the end you take a big step. It’s important for me to have the chance to compete with those guys and give a good fight and that shows that I’m at the right place.”

Thanks to some cancelled fights and unfortunate circumstances it’s been difficult for Tybura to get back into the Octagon since UFC 267. The time away from competition has only elevated Tybura’s game and desire to get back in the win column.

“Being away from the Octagon for so long has definitely made me hungrier, but, for me, it’s like no regrets,” Tybura said. “You have to wait for your time, work hard, train hard and that’s when good things will happen.

“Right now, I know I’m 100% prepared and there will be no mistakes. I will get my hand raised in this fight.”