Marcin Tybura Building His Own Story

Thanks to the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Marcin Tybura and Michal Oleksieijczuk, UFC 267 might be the most important UFC event ever to the people of Poland.

“In Poland, we call it [UFC 267] the Polish card, the most important UFC event ever because every fan in Poland will watch from the beginning to the end,” Tybura told UFC.com. “There are three of us, Jan Blachowicz fighting for the title, me on the main card and Michal Oleksiejczuk, so it’s great. There is a lot of attention in Poland for this fight and for us. It’s a big event.”

Headlining the event is Blachowicz, someone that Tybura has known for years and watched grow on his way to becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion. Seeing Blachowicz’s changes over the years gave Tybura inspiration that he’s on the right track and that trusting the process will produce results.

“For sure, Jan is a big inspiration for me. I’ve trained with him, and I know what he was capable of when he was having a rough time in the UFC. He is a big inspiration for me, but right now I’m building my own story.”

Tybura’s UFC journey has had some ups and downs, but he’s been red hot since the beginning of 2020, winning five straight fights.

In his next chapter, Tybura is seeking a something epic.

Even though he’s had some great moments during his five-fight win streak and made his way into the UFC heavyweight division’s top 10, he’s still looking for his signature moment, the type of performance that changes the narrative of his career and establishes him as one of the true elite fighters at heavyweight.

At UFC 267, Tybura believes he has the perfect opportunity to truly break through when he faces perennial contender Alexander Volkov.