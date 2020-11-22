Marc Ratner Named To 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Class

A lifelong boxing enthusiast, Ratner joined the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) as an inspector in 1985. In 1987, he was named Chief Inspector before being promoted to Executive Director in 1992. During his tenure with the NSAC, Ratner oversaw the commission during some of the most memorable boxing matches in history, including when the infamous “Fan Man” incident occurred during the heavyweight championship fight between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe at Caesars Palace in 1993 and when Mike Tyson faced Evander Holyfield in their 1997 rematch. Under Ratner’s guidance, the NSAC was held in the highest regard and considered the gold standard of excellence by the boxing community.

“Marc Ratner is one of the most significant figures responsible for the continued growth and popularity of combat sports,” said former UFC Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo J. Fertitta. “As one of the most influential and respected regulators in combat sports, Marc’s contributions to boxing and mixed martials arts over the past three decades are immeasurable, and his impact will continue to shape the landscape for years to come. He is a friend of great character and integrity, and he will be a great addition to the UFC Hall of Fame.”

Ratner joined UFC as an executive in May 2006, following two decades with the NSAC. When he first joined UFC, 22 states in the U.S. regulated the sport of mixed martial arts for competition. Today, MMA is legal in all 50 states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Western Australia. He was instrumental in the historic 2016 legalization of professional MMA in New York State, ending a decade-long battle for regulation in the country's largest media market. Ratner also leads UFC’s self-regulated operations in countries without formal commissions, following the guidelines of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

As one of the most respected individuals in both boxing and MMA, Ratner is universally known for his honesty and fairness by fighters, managers, and promoters. In 2005, he was inducted into both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, followed by his induction into the inaugural class of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2016, he was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

A die-hard fan of the UNLV Running Rebels, Marc has served as the shot clock operator during men’s basketball games for more than 35 years. He resides in Las Vegas with his wife, Jody, and the couple are parents of two adult children and three grandchildren.

To see a complete list of UFC athletes and fights enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame, as well as details regarding the UFC Hall of Fame format, please visit UFCHOFFAQ. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 126 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization’s offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

Contacts:

Brian Smith

UFC

bsmith@ufc.com

702-956-6566